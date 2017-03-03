3 Dow Jones Stocks That Could Break Down Soon

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is drifting lower again on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve begins its two-day policy meeting. Expectations are extremely high that the Fed will raise interest again for the second time in three months; a massive acceleration from the prior pace of two rate hikes over the past 10 years.
The move comes amid growing evidence of labor market tightening and building inflationary pressure. Measures of both business, investor, and consumer confidence — all leading indicators of economic activity — have also being soaring since the surprise election of President Donald Trump and his plans for tax cuts, infrastructure spending, and deregulation.
Yet after a historic run-up in recent months, the specter of higher interest rates is threatening to result in some profit taking and weakness. It has been more than 100 days since large-cap stocks suffered a 1% pullback. Commodities and bonds are already weakening.
With this in mind, keep an eye on these three Dow Jones stocks looking weak and vulnerable to some downside movement: