3 Drug Stocks Hit by Trump’s Call for Lower Prices

U.S. equities are pulling back again on Tuesday, pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average down in what could be the first back-to-back decline since January.

The tape is heavy as political risk continues to grow amid partisan rancor in Washington. The GOP has released its plans to replace Obamacare while President Trump tweeted again about his plans to bring down drug prices.

Wikileaks also released the “Vault 7” information about the CIA’s hacking program, drawing further attention to calls about “Russia hacking/’influence” from the left and “Obama wiretapped me” from Trump.

All of this reduces the chances of bipartisan cooperation on measures like tax reform, deregulation and stimulus spending that Wall Street had assumed would boost the economy and profits this year.

While stocks in general are looking weak, pharmaceutical stocks in particular are getting hit. Here are three large-cap drug stocks to avoid:

