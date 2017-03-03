3 Earnings Reports Every Investor Should Watch Next Week

The markets have shown some weakness in recent days, but overall, have performed well so far in 2017, booking 6% gains in just over two months and boasting an 18% climb over the last year.

Source: Shutterstock

That’s not to say there aren’t risks to bull market, which recently hit its eight-year anniversary on March 8, as the Federal Reserve meets next week with expectations of a rate hike.

There’s also political uncertainty settling a general uneasiness in the markets after President Trump levied unsubstantiated wiretapping allegations against his predecessor, President Barack Obama. And while the slate of earnings reports is running dry, with many of the big names already having reported earnings, several companies are still slated to release their numbers in the next week.

Here’s who you should watch.

Next Page