The 3 Best Energy ETFs to Play the Crash in Crude Oil

Don’t look now, but crude oil prices are collapsing. After spending much of the back-half of 2016 rebounding from its recent decade lows, oil has reversed course — hard. The reason is that proposed production cuts haven’t exactly panned out.

In the U.S., higher prices have helped producers restart drilling programs and turn-on non-completed wells. Higher prices have been a major benefactor to various energy exchange-traded funds like the Energy Select Sector SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XLE ). The downside is that those higher prices/production have continued to help push supplies of oil up in the U.S.

Meanwhile, OPEC hasn’t exactly been keeping up with its end of the bargain either. Production in major oil nations like Saudi Arabia has actually increased. Naturally, the increase has helped feed the “oversupply” trade and it has sent oil prices lower. West Texas Intermediate crude oil can now be had for just $48.75 a barrel, while Brent crude is going for $51.74 a barrel. These are the lowest points since November of last year.

With the potential for more oversupply issues and lower prices on the horizon, the energy ETFs investors should be looking at aren’t necessarily bullish. At least in the short-term anyway.

Here are three energy ETFs to play the current crash in crude oil.

