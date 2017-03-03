3 Great Index Funds for Your Core Portfolio

Do you know the real secret to outperformance, great returns and beating the vast bulk of investors? The answer is just owning the “market.” That’s right. Buying everything. Using index funds for the core of your portfolio just makes sense. And there’s plenty of research that shows just how powerful index funds can be.

A recent Morningstar study indicates that actively managed funds, both exchange-traded funds and mutual funds, lagged index funds across nearly all asset classes from 2004 to 2014. Of the 12 fund categories, Morningstar studied, only those active funds that invest in value stocks of mid-sized companies had a ten-year success rate above 50% when compared to index funds. And even then, it wasn’t that good.

Part of the reason for their outperformance comes down to the fact that index funds are dirt cheap to operate. Lower trading and administration costs equal lower expense ratios for you and me. The other part comes down to market timing. Because index funds own all the stocks within a particular market segment, there’s no guesswork on the best time to buy. In fact, trying to time the market to avoid losses and maximize gains turns out to be one of the worse things you can do.

All in all, index funds make an ideal choice for all investors. Here are three that no portfolio should be without.

