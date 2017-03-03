3 Gun Stocks That Will BOOM on the Concealed Carry Act

With the Republicans scoring an unprecedented general election victory, it was only a matter of time before they started to test the waters. However, Senator John Cornyn of Texas is going for the jugular with the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act. The measure, which proposes the loosening of concealed carry laws, won’t be popular with Democrats. Even some Republicans might be hesitant with the scope of the Concealed Carry Act.

Source: Shutterstock

On the surface, the proposal is at least politically palatable. According to Senator Cornyn, the Concealed Carry Act “strengthens both the constitutional right of law-abiding citizens to protect themselves and the power of states to implement laws best-suited for the folks who live there.”

However, Bloomberg argues that the “bill would adopt as a national standard the lowest common denominator of state regulations.” Such drastic measures would likely only find universal support from investors of gun stocks.

What the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act implies is that notoriously anti-gun states will be forced to loosen up. That would be a paradigm shift in states like California, where the right to open carry was taken away. Should the Concealed Carry Act become the law of the land, gun stocks are sure to reap the benefits.

Unlike other firearm platforms, concealed carry means only one thing — the smaller, the better. That’s a complete 360 from the mentality of many gun range dwellers, who are loud and proud. Because of this dynamic, these folks likely need to buy a firearm that would meet the requirements for concealed carry. After all, a fully kitted AR-15 isn’t exactly inconspicuous.

CNBC counters that demand for firearms, and by extension gun stocks, would fall under the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act. Without the fear of losing gun rights thanks to the Republican government, the incentive to buy is non-existent. I counter their counterargument with a simple fact — gun stocks and firearm sales aren’t always driven by fear.

Look at the year 2004. That was when President George W. Bush let a federal assault weapons ban expire. Boom! It was the opening of a new market — and not a mass shooting — that skyrocketed firearm sales. Indeed, the AR-15 craze that the mainstream media hyperventilates about was Republican-driven, not the other way around.

The Concealed Carry Act, should it pass, will do the same thing — open a new market. This time, it won’t be scary, evil rifles, but concealable, self-defense handguns. Of course, this will open up its own set of political criticisms. Nevertheless, I’m confident that firearms and ammunition manufacturers will benefit handsomely.

Here are three gun stocks that you need to reload right now!

