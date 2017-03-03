3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy as Obamacare Is Dismantled

One of President Trump’s most notorious campaign promises was his pledge to do away with the Affordable Care Act and replace it with something else. The Obama administration’s healthcare reform efforts were a divisive issue during the election, but now that Trump is in office, it looks likely that Obamacare will be at least partially dismantled.

Whether you believe Trump’s plans for the Affordable Care Act are good for the public, one thing is for sure — the industry will see a significant shakeup. That means picking healthcare stocks that can weather the storm, or even prosper from it, is paramount.

While there are no certainties when it comes to stock picking, Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR ), UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH ) and HealthEquity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY ) are all worthwhile healthcare stocks to buy ahead of Obamacare’s replacement because their position in the industry makes them well suited to prosper once the healthcare exchange is eliminated.

Here’s what you need to know about each.

