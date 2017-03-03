3 Hot-Running Tech Stocks You Can Trade for Free Profits

Tech stocks have been on fire lately.

For the first quarter, the S&P 500 should finish with gains of around 5.6%. The Technology SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XLK ), however, is pacing for a 10%-plus gain. That includes a nice little burst to end the first three months of the year.

That’s good news for the equity markets, but it does make entry points into winning stocks a tricky feat. Most investors are left waiting for dips that are not coming. And when they finally enter late, sell stops kick in fast on the slightest retracement.

Analysts’ price targets are no help either. They are often difficult to use since they always seem behind the curve.

Me? I prefer investing in mega-cap stocks that are backed by strong fundamentals — companies including Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), or Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL ). However, I don’t like to risk a big-up front cost to owning shares, which range from around $145 for AAPL to $890 for AMZN.

Luckily, I have a solution to that — and trading ideas for how to profit off all three of these stocks for free.

