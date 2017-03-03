3 Inflation-Proof Stocks to Buy Now

The last few years have been great for income investors who are holding on to dividend stocks because inflation has been relatively flat. However, it appears that things are picking up again, which could be bad news for some investments — namely, bonds and some dividend stocks.

An increase in inflation isn’t necessarily a bad thing for the stock market, especially if inflation is rising slowly and signals economic improvement. That appears to be what’s happening now; the consumer price index rose 2.7% in February, a five year high.

With that in mind, income investors should be on the hunt for stocks to buy whose dividends can increase as inflation does. That means that some sectors like utilities should be avoided, while others like financial services could provide some insulation.

Royal Dutch Shell plc (ADR) (NYSE: RDS.A , NYSE: RDS.B ), CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME ) and Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD ) are all stocks to buy when trying to protect your portfolio from inflation changes.

All three offer investors a bit of shelter because they could benefit from rising inflation and would be able to pass some of that upside on to shareholders.

Next Page