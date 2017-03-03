3 Investments to Buy If the ‘Trump Trade’ Reverses Course

Since Election Day 2016, a new phrase has ruled the stock market: “Trump trade.” On its face, the Trump trade is pretty simple: Investors were trading on the idea that the new President’s pro-growth business agenda, which includes infrastructure stimulus, widespread tax reform and deregulation, would spur inflation and reinvigorate economic growth.

Source: Shutterstock

The natural winners were financial institutions, the U.S. dollar, high tax-paying companies, infrastructure and transportation stocks, private prisons, and home-builders, to name a few. But the Trump trade, which propelled stocks markedly higher from November through February, has fumbled in March.

The biggest blow to the rally came when Trump and Republicans pulled back from voting to repeal Obamacare due to a lack of House GOP support. Trump’s inability to overhaul America’s healthcare system, one of the pillars of his political platform, adds a new level of uncertainty to the Trump trade. Consequently, stock markets around the globe have sold off, and the Trump trade looks in danger of reversing course. Fortunately, though, there have been some Trump trade losers that could turn into big winners if the rally does reverse course.

Let’s take a look at my three of my favorite picks.

Next Page