3 Mexican Stocks Rising on Donald Trump Turmoil

Never a boring day — that’s been the de facto mantra of the administration of President Donald Trump. But over the weekend, he may have taken things a bit too far. In a series of tweets, Donald Trump accused his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, of wiretapping his phones. A day later, the White House called for a congressional investigation as to whether Obama meddled in last year’s general election.

Amid the turmoil, news agencies continue to probe into the Donald Trump administration’s alleged ties with Russian government officials.

Already, substantive consequences have been rendered, most notably the resignation of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn as national security advisor. Questions have also surfaced about Attorney General Jeff Sessions. To everyone else, this has the makings of a new low in American partisanship. But for Mexican stocks, this is the reprieve that they’ve been waiting for.

It’s easy to see why this would be the case. When the markets opened this week, trading was a bit of a mess. All three major indices flashed red. Even sentiment for our northern neighbors in Canada was muted, with the exchange-traded fund iShares MSCI Canada Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA: EWC ) being flat for the last few days.

Not so for Mexican stocks. The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped (ETF) (NYSEARCA: EWW ) moved up 0.8% for the day. But more importantly than that, the EWW has been one of the best-performing international ETFs this year, up nearly 9%. With the last two trading sessions, the benchmark for Mexican stocks moved past its 200-day moving average. Could this be signaling a new wave of much-need bullish momentum?

The signs say yes. Although unpredictability is virtually guaranteed with the Donald Trump administration, Mexican stocks have a “told you so” card to play. The chaos in American politics is a gift from the heavens, if only for propaganda purposes. But more cynically, our southern neighbors must sense four short years.

With that in mind, here are three Mexican stocks that are suddenly great again.

