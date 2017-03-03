3 Profitable Long-Term Trades on Gold Stocks

Fundamentally, Gold is rare and getting more difficult to mine. Furthermore, demand for the precious metal is never waning. So in theory it should only go up over the long term.

Source: Shutterstock

I prefer to take the long bets on gold, so it’s a matter of finding the proper entry points. I am not one to usually wait for the perfect sign, but this week I was waiting for a little more downside to load up long gold.

The reaction on Wednesday foiled my perfect setup.

Since I am using the options markets, however, I can still implement my trading strategies. Today, I am sharing three trades to benefit from a rally in gold.

