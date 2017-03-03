3 Reasons Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock Could Retreat

It’s hard to find Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) bears most days, especially when the stock is continually resetting all-time highs. Less than 2% of Amazon’s float is sold short, meaning even at these heights, very few bears are willing to bet against AMZN stock.

Yet, here and there, contrarians get the best of Amazon, which has been prone to the occasional sharp setback amid its multiyear race through the stratosphere. The start of 2016 saw Amazon shares pull back by more than 25% in about a month-and-a-half, and AMZN yielded about 15% of ground between mid-October and mid-November of last year.

In fact, even I’m a long-term bull on Amazon, but I’m also cautious — it pays to be. So right now, I’m paying attention to three near-term headwinds that could keep Amazon stock from pushing to even higher prices, and could make AMZN stock a good prospect for quick bearish options trades.

Here’s a look at three things that could hold Amazon back over the next month or so:

Headwinds for AMZN Stock

A Recent Defeat: Amazon just announced yesterday that it’s putting the kibosh on Quidsi, the operator of six shopping sites, foremost of which is Diapers.com. While AMZN isn’t known for making big-ticket acquisitions, the Quidsi purchase in 2011 for $545 million still ranks among the company’s top five.

The rationale?

“We have worked extremely hard for the past seven years to get Quidsi to be profitable, and unfortunately we have not been able to do so. Quidsi has great brand expertise and they will continue to offer selection on Amazon.com; the software development team will focus on building technology for AmazonFresh.”

AMZN is known for testing ideas with the willingness to accept failure, but there’s something to be said about that failure a.) coming from an acquisition and b.) dealing with the core business of online retail.

Quidsi has an additional barb that could stick in Amazon’s craw. Co-founder and former CEO Marc Lore, who was brought over to Amazon as part of the acquisition, left after a few years to found Jet.com … which Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) bought out in 2016, giving the big-box retailer much more ammunition on the online front.

Amazon Go Delays: Amazon had Wall Street and Main Street alike singing of the coming death of other brick-and-mortar grocers in late December when it announced Amazon Go — a new store concept that would change the way consumers shop offline.

The concept: Customers walk in and activate the Amazon Go app. They’re then free to walk about the building, shop as they like, and leave without checking out. Instead, it uses sensors and other technology to determine what you’ve bought, and it charges you accordingly.

This announcement drove a lot of excitement in AMZN stock, but the company recently admitted that it’s not ready for a proper launch, and might not be for some time. Amazon, which is testing the concept in Seattle, can’t track more than 20 customers simultaneously and is having difficulty tracking items once they’re in customers’ possession.

