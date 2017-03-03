3 Reasons Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Is Becoming Tougher to Own

By most accounts, the future looks bright for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ). Citi recently upped its price target on Apple stock in anticipation of a massive wave of upgrades from iPhone owners who have aging models, and the company’s plans to double its high-margin service revenue over the course of the coming four years doesn’t seem un-doable.

After all, AAPL has been beefing up its app and digital content business at a rather brisk pace for some time now.

And yet, to observers not looking at the company through rose-colored glasses, there’s potential trouble ahead. Here’s a closer look at three headwinds that could slow AAPL shares down more than most traders might expect.

Three Troubling Realities for Apple Stock

Last week, analysts with Citi raised their price target on Apple stock from $140 to $160 per share (maintaining the research outfit’s “Buy” rating), thinking a wide swath of the 715 million iPhone owners out there right now are on the verge of finally upgrading their device, as 31% of those owners haven’t upgraded in a couple of years.

It’s not bad logic; we know the company’s best new customers are its old ones.

Meanwhile, though it was little more than an afterthought just a year ago, CEO Tim Cook has put plenty of emphasis on sales of services and digital content. He’s only scratched the surface, however. After generating roughly $25 billion in revenue in 2016, Apple is aiming for $50 billion in services revenue by $50 billion. That’s still only a fraction of the $215 billion worth of revenue Apple mustered in 2016, but digital sales now make up the company’s second-biggest segment; the iPhone is still the biggest.

Before we pop the corks on the champagne bottles though, there are three red flags everyone would be wise to process.

1. The iPhone 8 (probably) costs too much

While the launch of the iPhone 7 in the fall of last year could be considered a success in that the company sold a record-breaking 78.2 million units in the previous quarter, given the hype surrounding the device, the company should have blown away sales figures for its iPhone 6.

Some (many) suspect the demand that should have materialized for the 7 was ultimately displaced to the iPhone 8, which is supposed to be unveiled in September of this year. The word is that the admittedly impressive device is going to go for a cool $1000 each. At that price, even the most loyal of Apple fans could balk.

2. The popular smartphone is preemptively cannibalizing itself

Aside from sticker shock, would-be owners of the upcoming iPhone 8 may keep their wallet closed for the same reason many potential buyers of the iPhone 7 didn’t pull the trigger — they’re waiting for the phone after the next phone, which is sure to be even more amazing.

