3 Reasons to Sell Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Stock ... NOW

It’s been a wild ride for holders of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU ). Yet the latest earnings report — which came out in early December — showed some positive signs. As a result, Lululemon stock has gained about 21%.

Source: Shutterstock

During the quarter, the revenues for LULU jumped by 13% to $544.4 million and the earnings came to $68.3 million, or 50 cents a share, up from $53.2 million, or 32 cents a share in the same period a year ago.

The Street, however, was looking for the top line to hit $540 million and earnings of 43 cents a share. What’s more, the company announced a new $100 million buyback plan for Lululemon stock.

As for the next quarterly report, it should be solid as well. Unlike many other retailers, it looks like LULU had a strong holiday season. Well, regardless of some of the recent strength, I still think there are serious risk factors. Let’s take a look:

Lululemon Stock Warning Signs: Politics

The Trump Administration’s plan to lower corporate taxes should provide a boost for LULU stock. But this could be more than offset by a border-adjustment tax. Essentially, this is meant to help avoid a spike in the budget deficit. Now the details of the border-adjustment tax are still very sketchy. But even a small one could have an adverse impact on LULU stock. The reason is that a substantial amount of the company’s production comes from overseas.

It’s true that LULU has options to deal with a border-adjustment tax, but they are far from ideal. For example, the company can raise prices, which could be tough since they are already at premium levels, or LULU may bring back production to the U.S. — a time-consuming and expensive proposition.

Interestingly enough, analysts at Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C ) have crunched the numbers on the potential impact. The conclusion: LULU earnings may be 37% lower.

Lululemon Stock Warning Signs: Valuation

Lululemon stock currently trades at about 31 times earnings. In other words, Wall Street is fairly optimistic that the growth ramp can continue for some time. Yet the valuation is still at a hefty premium compared to many other fashion retailers. Just take a look:

Company Multiple Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS 14X Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR 9X Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN 13X Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ 25X

All in all, LULU stock has little margin for error right now.

Next Page