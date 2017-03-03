3 Reasons Why This Market Still Has Room to Run

The S&P 500 now sports a price-to-earnings ratio of more than 26—a huge number at a time when corporate profits are actually down more than 5% since 2014.

You read that right. Investors appear to be overpaying for falling profits.

Look closer and things seem scarier. In August 2000, at the height of the dot-com bubble, the S&P 500 had a P/E ratio of 28, just 6% above its current level. If the stock market continues to perform as it has in the last few months, we could get to that same level by summer.

Then look at volatility.

The CBOE Volatility Index, often called the “fear indicator,” is currently 13 and was below 10 just a few months ago. That’s its lowest point in history and almost half its historical level.

That means the market is less worried about a correction now than ever before. Yet we’re facing tremendous geopolitical uncertainty, a possible big mix-up of American tax laws and the now-familiar story of stagnant wages and rising inflation.

So why isn’t the market worried?

Beyond First-Level Fears

Falling corporate profits, high valuations and a complacent market make for a scary financial story and sexy headlines the mainstream financial press can use to attract eyeballs. But investors shouldn’t let the whims of a twitchy media influence their decisions.

It’s at times like this that it pays to be a contrarian investor. Because when we take a calm, rational look at the markets, we quickly see that stocks aren’t overbought at all.

In fact, they’re still a bargain.

Granted, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY ) and Vanguard 500 Index Fund (NYSEARCA: VOO ) aren’t as cheap as they were a year ago, when they were 15% below today’s levels, but they’re nowhere near priced to perfection. What’s more, many of these funds’ top holdings are actually significantly undervalued.

The Blue Chips: Some Are Cheap and Some … Not so Much

It’s true that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has a jaw-dropping P/E of 173, and Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ) is at a less silly, but still worrying, 43, but if we strip these two stocks out, the P/E ratio of the names above drops to 21.5.

This brings us to our first rule in comparing the S&P 500 to history.

It’s Not Your Parents’ Market

I’m sure you’ve seen all the historical extrapolations and heard the warnings that the S&P 500 is pricier than it has been throughout its history. But the index used to be full of railroad stocks and cigarette manufacturers in a world where P/E ratios were lower because growth expectations were lower. Amazon’s P/E ratio is monstrous because its earnings-per-share (EPS) growth over the last three years has been, well, monstrous, too:

Eye-Popping Growth



This shows why comparing the S&P 500 to its past will lead you to a false perception of its value today: the index now has a lot more tech companies with high P/E ratios set up by high EPS growth and major expansion opportunities.

