3 Short Squeeze Stocks to Buy in a Bull Market

One of the largest risks to shorting in a bull market is facing a short squeeze. And one of the better trading opportunities in finding stocks to buy in a bull market is to look for those potential short squeezes.

Admittedly, it doesn’t entirely feel like a bull market at the moment. Stocks aren’t exactly soaring every day. Even the 11-day winning streak posted by the Dow Jones Industrial Average was comprised mostly of middling gains.

But we are at all-time highs in the broad market, and economic indicators are flashing green, as the old saying goes.

Consumers, homebuilders and CEOs alike are more confident. The Federal Reserve is raising rates, seeing enough economic strength to accommodate potentially higher interest expense. It certainly seems as if there could be more room to run in a stock market rally that has lasted the better part of eight years now.

If that’s the case, short sellers could face some pressure, particularly in these three stocks.

