3 Short Squeeze Stocks That Are Ready to Fly MUCH Higher

Short interest on the S&P 500 Index is finally on the rise as short interest for the period ended in mid-February showed a 4.6% rise in bets against stocks. This is the largest percentage increase in short selling that the S&P 500 has seen in aggregate in more than a year.

The increase eases some concern that the market was getting too optimistic for its own good, thus setting itself up for a classic crowded market correction. While a correction of this sort is still on the table (and quite frankly would be healthy for stocks at this point), rising short interest often represents a Wall of Worry that stocks can use to climb higher.

Our database models filtered through more than 7,000 stocks to identify 50 that are currently maintaining bullish trends while seeing increases in already relatively high short interest. These short squeeze stocks represent the current short squeeze candidates and should be eyed as stocks that are likely to outperform the market.

The table above displays the top ten candidates from this list based on their strong technical performance and recent short interest activity. Of this list, we’ve the following three stocks are some of the most promising short squeeze candidates.

