3 Steel Stocks on the Verge of Meltdowns

U.S. equities are drifting around the unchanged line on Friday in the wake of a mixed jobs report. Payroll growth was strong, but earnings were soft. For now, this keeps a rate hike from the Federal Reserve at its March policy meeting next week on track. But it raises uncertainty about the odds of another hike or two later in the year.

Source: Shutterstocks

The other major dynamic on the minds of investors right now is the specter of policy changes out of Washington, D.C., with Congress focused on legislating the Obamacare replacement bill.

GOP leadership has suggested the political rancor and complexities of the matters involved means a tax reform effort might not be seen until 2018.

As a result, expectations of a large infrastructure spending push promised by Presidents Trump are fading — weighing on materials stocks that enjoyed a big run-up during the post-election rally. Here are three steelmakers, in particular, that are looking vulnerable:

