3 Stocks to Buy Because of Their Eccentric CEOs

You might see CEOs as stuffy old men in suits, but Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Michael O’Leary have all bucked this trend

When deciding which stocks to add to your portfolio, it’s important to assess things like a company’s financials, its growth plans and who its competitors are.

However, most investors also put a lot of stake into a company’s upper management because they are, after all, the ones calling the shots. CEOs have a lot of sway over a company’s future, so many investors keep a close eye on who is at the helm and how they’re impacting the firm’s bottom line.

The management style of a firm’s CEO is an important factor in its success and while calm, cool and collected tends to be the most desirable trait to investors, there are a few eccentric CEOs that are just crazy enough to make things work.

Elon Musk of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Jeff Bezos of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Michael O’Leary of Ryanair Holdings plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:RYAAY) are three such CEOs whose out-of-the-box personalities have brought their respective firms a great deal of success.

