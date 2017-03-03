3 Stocks to Buy Because of Their Eccentric CEOs

When deciding which stocks to add to your portfolio, it’s important to assess things like a company’s financials, its growth plans and who its competitors are.

However, most investors also put a lot of stake into a company’s upper management because they are, after all, the ones calling the shots. CEOs have a lot of sway over a company’s future, so many investors keep a close eye on who is at the helm and how they’re impacting the firm’s bottom line.

The management style of a firm’s CEO is an important factor in its success and while calm, cool and collected tends to be the most desirable trait to investors, there are a few eccentric CEOs that are just crazy enough to make things work.

Elon Musk of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ), Jeff Bezos of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Michael O’Leary of Ryanair Holdings plc (ADR) (NASDAQ: RYAAY ) are three such CEOs whose out-of-the-box personalities have brought their respective firms a great deal of success.

