3 Stocks to Buy Before Slow-Growth Dinosaurs Nab Them

There are several large food makers and department stores that are sitting on huge amounts of cash but have been saddled with consistently low growth.

These companies, which include Kellogg Company (NYSE: K ), Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB ), General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS ), Kraft Heinz Foods Co (NYSE: HNZ ), Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) and Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ), will naturally look for takeover targets that could meaningfully accelerate their growth.

For the dinosaur food makers named above, grocery store chains Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ) and Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM ) could become takeover targets, while Wayfair Inc (NSYE: W ) could do the job for one of the slow growth department store chains.

Investors should buy WFM, SFM and W ahead of potential new M&A activity involving all three companies. Here’s what you need to know about each of these stocks to buy:

Next Page