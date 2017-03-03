3 Stocks to Watch on Friday: Facebook Inc (FB), Bank of America Corp (BAC) and Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)

Thursday looked to be an off day for the major indices, but by the day’s end, stocks had slightly reversed into the black. The S&P 500 Index was 0.1% better by day’s end, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite each gained a fraction.

The big news on Friday was the February jobs report, which put Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) in the spotlight. However, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) is making a number of headlines, and Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ ) is moving rapidly following its latest earnings report.

Here’s what you need to know about this trio on Friday:

Facebook (FB)

FB shares are up marginally on Friday amid a couple new developments for the social media behemoth.

Facebook on Thursday globally rolled out “Messenger Day” — considered to be yet another clone of a feature from Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) social media service Snapchat. Messenger Day is a sharing service for live video and photo slideshows that will disappear after 24 hours.

Facebook is spinning its differentiation as a conversation-starting piece. Says David Marcus, VP of messaging:

“It’s about where I want to take my day, like ‘I’m bored and I want to go out for coffee’ or ‘I want to go see a movie’ so I’m going to use a frame, take a photo, and see which of my friends are going to engage with me to actually make that plan, because planning is one of the core capabilities of a messaging app.”

Facebook previously has “copied” Snapchat through things like Instagram Stories, Facebook Live’s masks and WhatsApp’s Status.

FB followed this up with a Friday announcement that it grabbed English-language rights to stream at least 22 regular-season Major League Soccer games in a deal with MLS and Univision Communications. Facebook also will be the exclusive provider of 40 “Matchday Live” analysis programs.

While the momentum in FB stock is slowing, shares continue to tick higher, notching new all-time highs on a nearly daily basis. Facebook shares are up fractionally this morning.

Bank of America Corp (BAC)

BAC shares are making a run back to its 52-week highs amid a Street-beating jobs report that makes it even likelier we’ll see an interest-rate hike next week.

The U.S. economy added 235,000 nonfarm payrolls for the month of February, beating expectations that ranged between 190,000 and 200,000. Meanwhile, unemployment ticked down to 4.7%, while annual wage growth sits at 2.8%.

The figures make it even likelier that the Federal Reserve will raise rates next week at the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Wednesday, March 15. Most experts believe a hike would be nominal, at 25 basis points.

Next Page