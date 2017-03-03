3 Stocks to Watch on Friday: Snap Inc. (SNAP), Nutanix Inc (NTNX) and American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC)

Thursday was something of a hangover for U.S. equities, though defensive utilities had a good day, rebounding 0.7%. Still, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.5%, the S&P 500 gave back 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.7%.

Today looks to be a flat day overall, but Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX ) and American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC ) are moving sharply on earnings, while Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP ) is starting up its first full day of regular ol’ mundane trading following Thursday’s introduction to the public markets.

Here’s what they day brought:

Snap Inc. (SNAP)

Snapchat parent Snap Inc had a day to remember yesterday.

SNAP stock charged ahead by 44% in the image-sharing app’s first day on the public markets. That put shares at $24.48 each after the company priced its IPO at $17 per share. And Friday looks like a follow-through day of buying, based on early trading.

Snap has come a long way since being an app that two friends formed in a dorm room in Stanford University, as many people in the industry considered it a novelty with a popularity that would soon wear off. But the company has grown into a social media account that many use as their primary form of communication.

The company has expanded wildly, with employee headcount spiking from 600 to 1,859 last year alone.

There are a couple of danger signs. For instance, the float of 200 million shares is pretty low, and 50 million of that will be locked up for a year. Also, SNAP stock doesn’t include voting rights, which could dampen interest long-term, especially in institutional investors.

Still, the enthusiasm hasn’t yet worn off. SNAP stock is opening Friday’s trade up 7%.

Nutanix Inc (NTNX)

Nutanix’s Friday isn’t so cheery, with NTNX shares off big after a disappointing fiscal third-quarter outlook.

The cloud computing services provider reported a loss of $93.2 million, or 66 cents per share, for its fiscal Q2. When adjusted for stock-based compensation, the loss of 28 cents did beat expectations for a 35-cent deficit. Revenues also came in ahead of analyst estimates, with $182.2 million beating the top-line mark of $178.4 million.

