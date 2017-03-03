3 Stocks to Watch on Monday: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Snap Inc (SNAP) and United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

Monday could see the stock markets mired in red ink again as global and domestic traders alike continue to digest not just the failure of House Republicans to push their first major bill — healthcare reform — forward, but also an unrelenting current of new developments in the ongoing investigation between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

This morning, the spotlight moves to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ), which have some new analyst optimism to boast, as well as United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL ) … which right now likely wishes it could duck back into the shadows.

Here’s what you need to know heading into Monday’s trading:

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is on the receiving end of a pair of wins — one on the analyst front, and one in the courts.

JPMorgan Chase, which already has an “Overweight” rating on AAPL stock, raised its price target from $142 to $165, implying roughly 18% upside from current prices. The catalyst? JPMorgan sees high pent-up replacement demand at the same time Apple is gearing up to launch a 10th-anniversary iPhone.

From analyst Rod Hall:

“Our F2018 unit forecast moves up to 260m units from our prior 245m estimate. We also take a detailed look at OLED supply to Apple and conclude that this should not be a limiting factor but probably will keep Apple from making two OLED models. Multiple iPhone “Pro” features including 3D facial scanning, a glass heavy design, and a structured-light-enabled camera look likely to us and should drive users to upgrade phones that are older, on average, than they have been for four years.”

JPMorgan also upped its earnings estimates on AAPL from to $11.74 per share in calendar year 2018.

Also, over the weekend, a court overturned a 2016 ruling that said Apple violated patent designs of China’s Shenzhen Baili — a now-defunct company that “barely existed” when it sued Apple over the design of its iPhone 6. While Apple faced an early injunction, it has been able to sell phones during the case, and thus the court victory, while encouraging, likely has no serious financial implications.

AAPL shares still are threatening to open Monday’s trading lower, along with the rest of the market.

United Continental Holdings Inc (U AL )

United Continental is in hot PR water after refusing to let two passengers on a plane.

Two girls traveling from Denver to Minneapolis were wearing leggings when they were refused entry onto a plane. The incident itself was fairly calm, and a group behind the girls even offered clothes to help cover one of the girls to meet compliance.

However, social media went ballistic when someone who witnessed the event tweeted it out.

United’s initial response was that the company “shall have the right to refuse passengers who are not properly clothed,” though later on, the airline updated its response to note that the policy had to do with a specific perks program.

