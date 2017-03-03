3 Stocks to Watch on Monday: Mobileye NV (MBLY), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and Boeing Co (BA)

President Donald Trump’s first full month in office resulted in the addition of 235,000 new nonfarm payrolls, as well as a decline of the unemployment rate to 4.7%. Those figures topped expectations and helped the markets rally on an up-down-and-up-again Friday.

Heading into Monday’s trading, a light earnings slate gives way to index rebalancing, M&A and other dealmaking. That puts Mobileye NV (NYSE: MBLY ), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) and Boeing Co (NYSE: BA ) in the spotlight.

Here’s what you need to watch heading into Monday’s trade.

Mobileye NV (MBLY)

Patient MBLY investors who suffered through numerous ups and downs were rewarded on Monday with the announcement that Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) would be snapping up the computer vision and machine learning company.

Intel, looking to bolster its position in the autonomous-driving arena, says it will purchase Mobileye for $15.3 billion. INTC plans to keep the brains intact, announcing it will have Mobileye co-founder and Chief Technical Officer Amnon Shashua at the head of Intel’s autonomous driving division.

MBLY built its name in self-driving via its works with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ), though that relationship will end soon, on rocky ground. However, Mobileye also was working with BMW — in partnership with Intel, no less — on its own self-driving tech.

The deal values MBLY stock at a roughly 34% premium to Friday’s closing price. Per Intel:

“A subsidiary of Intel will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Mobileye for $63.54 per share in cash, representing a fully-diluted equity value of approximately $15.3 billion and an enterprise value of $14.7 billion.”

MBLY shares are up a little less than that in Monday morning trade, heading a still-robust 31% higher.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

AMD shares are continuing a late-Friday rally this morning amid news that the graphics-focused chipmaker will join the S&P 500.

In the latest rebalancing, Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN ), Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR ) and First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR ) will be bumped from the index.

