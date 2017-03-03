UPDATES with FireEye details.

Wednesday proved to be a mixed day for U.S. equities as they recovered from Tuesday’s thrashing. While the S&P 500 Index gained 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite improved by 0.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was trimmed fractionally.

Heading into Thursday, big tech is taking the spotlight — but the biggest headlines are company news and upgrades, and nothing from the earnings bin. (Yet.) Right now, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE ) and Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ) are all on the move.

Here’s why.

FireEye (FEYE)

FEYE shares were up big in Thursday’s early morning trading after earning an upgrade from Goldman Sachs.

In the newest analyst rating, FEYE shares were brought up all the way from “Sell” to “Buy,” including a raised price target of $15, from $10. The new price target represents roughly 30% upside from current prices.

Goldman is particularly bullish on the new Helix security platform, which “addresses many of FireEye’s previous challenges by reducing total cost of ownership by 33-50 pct.”

This follows an upgrade from Bank of America a couple days ago, sparked largely by guidance from FireEye that says growth will return in the second half of this year. BofA gushed about the company’s incident response and remediation service, and thinks the company has “substantially” reduced the channel partner conflict.

Nearly 18% of the float is sold short in FEYE, so short covering may be helping to propel some of Thursday’s gains.

FEYE stock was up some 7% before Thursday’s bell.

Facebook (FB)

Facebook is showing just how powerful monetization could become in image-based social media with a bold new statistic out of its Instagram app.

Specifically, users for the photo- and video-sharing app have rocketed to 1 million active advertisers — four times the roughly 200,000 the app boasted last year. The surge has come alongside efforts to get businesses to launch “dedicated business profiles” — essentially, profiles that act as marketing campaign centers for businesses.

Instagram says that four out of every five of its users now follows at least one of these new profiles, and that more than 120 million users “visited a website, got directions, called, emailed or direct messaged to learn about a business.”

Next Page