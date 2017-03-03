3 Stocks to Watch on Thursday: Snap Inc. (SNAP), Apricus Biosciences Inc (APRI) and e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF)

Wednesday was another day of weakness for U.S. stock markets, thanks in large part to sinking oil prices taking a toll on energy equities. The S&P 500 Index lost 0.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.3% weaker and the Nasdaq Composite edged a fraction of a percentage higher.

Heading into Thursday, Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP ) continues to stay in the spotlight, e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF ) is among a few stocks moving hot on earnings results, and Apricus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APRI ) is surging on the sale of a major asset.

Here’s what you need to know heading into today’s trade:

Snap Inc. (SNAP)

Shares of Snapchat parent Snap Inc. rebounded 7% yesterday after a multi-day slump as investors continue to get a hold on what exactly they think about the new publicly traded social media company. The impetus for the rebound appeared to be a let-up in short sales, which thinned from $300 million on Tuesday to $50 million on Wednesday.

Still, SNAP stock is far from out of the woods at this point.

The current debate being bandied about by experts right now is the lack of voting rights on Snapchat shares. Following the trend of tech companies thinning out the amount of voting power held by common shareholders, Snap Inc went all the way, giving shareholders zero voting power — something that prompted Stephen Isaacs, chairman of the investment committee at Alvine Capital, to tell CNBC that “Morgan Stanley and Goldman (who backed Snap’s IPO) shoul dhang their heads in shame here. … Isn’t that the ultimate example of bubble trouble?”

Investor groups are now talking to MSCI Inc (NYSE: MSCI ) and S&P Dow Jones Indices — the major index providers — about keeping Snap Inc and any other company that uses non-voting shares out of their indices. These indices, such as the S&P 500, serve as the benchmark for numerous mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, which provide institutional buying for any stock that’s included.

MSCI specifically has asked for feedback concerning investors’ thoughts on voting rights and index inclusion.

SNAP shares are trending slightly lower in Thursday’s early trade.

Apricus Biosciences Inc (APRI)

APRI shares are hitting the roof this morning on news of an asset sale.

The pharmaceutical company is selling the ex-U.S. assets and rights related to erectile dysfunction cream Vitaros to Ferring International Center S.A. Ferring — a Switzerland-based biopharmaceutical group — will pay $11.5 million up front, followed by an additional $700,000 for inventory, as well as $500,000 more for assistance with the technology transfer.

