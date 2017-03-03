3 Stocks to Watch on Tuesday: Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) and Red Hat Inc (RHT)

Monday had the potential to be an ugly day, with the major indices plunging at the open. However, after a broad recovery, the S&P 500 Index managed to salvage a mere 0.1% slip, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.2% — though it extended its losing streak to eight days — and the Nasdaq Composite actually finished 0.2% higher.

Making news late Monday were Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI ) and Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT ) on earnings announcements, while Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is the center of a bundle of news items this morning.

Here’s what you need to know:

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

AMZN is slightly higher this morning amid a mishmash of headlines.

The “big” one is a price-target raise from analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel, which already had a “Buy” rating on AMZN shares, raised the price target from $912 to $1,025, implying 21% upside from Monday’s closing prices.

That actually reverses a number of analyst price-target downgrades from February, including RBC Capital Markets, Benchmark Company and Morgan Stanley — all of whom still kept their buy-equivalent ratings on Amazon.

Amazon also won a bidding war with Emaar Malls PJSC for Souq.com, an online retailer based in Dubai that serves Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. While terms of the agreement were not announced, AMZN did beat out an $800 million offer from the shopping center operator. This is a marked push by Amazon into developing markets, whereas the e-commerce operator typically has kept its business ventures in developed markets.

It’s also one of Amazon’s largest acquisitions of late.

Reports out yesterday also say that Amazon will begin collection sales tax in all but five states starting April 1. The only five places it won’t collect sales tax are Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon — the five states that don’t collect sales taxes.

And lastly, the Wall Street Journal has reported that “people familiar with the matter” have said that Amazon will put a public launch of Amazon Go on the backburner for now, thanks to issues with technology related to its “Just Walk Out Shopping” feature. Amazon Go was expected to be a revolutionary step in retail shopping.

AMZN shares are up marginally this morning.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

DRI shares are up solidly Tuesday morning after announcing fiscal third-quarter earnings and a chain acquisition.

For its fiscal Q3, the company posted a top line of $1.88 billion, which just edged out expectations for $1.86 billion. Meanwhile, earnings of $1.32 per share were 5 cents better than the consensus estimate. That represented increases of 1.7% and 9.1%, respectively.

Next Page