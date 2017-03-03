3 ‘Blood in the Streets’ Trades to Make NOW

Investors returned from the weekend to a bloody open. Stocks across the board experienced a notable down-gap amid further anxiety surrounding last week’s failed passage of a bill representing President Trump’s first attempt to replace the Affordable Care Act.

Source: Shutterstock

The recent selling has been the most significant downturn investors have faced since Trump’s historic election ignited a monster rally in equities. The large-cap-laden S&P 500 is now some 3.6% off its highs while the Russell 2000 is down some 6%. It’s certainly not the most gut-wrenching swoon we’ve ever seen, but considering the low volatility that’s dominated the landscape since November, this qualifies as a noteworthy slip.

The blood in the streets seen Monday morning was sufficient in bringing fear back into the building. The oft-watched CBOE Volatility Index jumped to a four-month high at $15. And that means option premiums are expanding due to high demand for derivatives.

But don’t panic — the markets are already starting to recover. Rather than losing your head like the other lemmings, how about initiating a few trades designed to capitalize on the fear?

Behold, three trades to buy the “blood in the streets.”

