3 Travel Stocks to Buy for High-Flying Gains

Travel stocks can be quite fickle because they depend heavily on several factors that the companies themselves can’t control. Things like like macroeconomic conditions and oil prices can have a massive impact on travel stocks, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t long-term investment options in the space. Well-run, cost conscious, innovative companies are great stocks to buy no matter the industry and the travel sector is no exception.

This year is expected to be an especially profitable one for travel stocks due to favorable economic conditions and some of the Trump administration’s proposed policies.

Bigwigs like Warren Buffett have already jumped on board the trend by adding travel stocks to their portfolios.

Ryanair Holdings plc (ADR) (NASDAQ: RYAAY ), Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN ) and Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV ) are three solid bets in the travel space because they have proven resilient and profitable through good times and bad.

