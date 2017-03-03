3 Value Stock Naked Puts to Make a Quick $1,000

I’m mostly a value stock investor. Value stocks offer greater returns over the long haul than growth stocks, and there is a greater margin of error should you choose poorly. One of the great things about value stocks and naked puts is that the latter allows you to potentially scale into a value stock position even if you aren’t certain the stock has yet hit its bottom. If it has, naked puts are still of use.

By selling naked puts on a value stock, should the stock get put to you, you get it at an even better value than just buying shares outright. If you also nibble a little at the value stock, you are covered two ways in terms of getting into the stock.

If you aren’t sure, naked puts allow you to hedge by collecting some premium income.

