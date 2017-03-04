4 Food Stocks at Risk Thanks to Record Heat

Perhaps the concept of global warming “was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.” While we may think we are an advanced society, most of the world is still undiscovered. There’s groundbreaking research being conducted every day. So who knows? Maybe our President is correct.

But no matter where you stand on the global warming, one thing is certain: It’s no longer an avoidable issue. Many people perceive climate change to be a serious problem, ultimately resulting in landmark deals like the Paris Agreement.

Even President Donald Trump appears to be softening his stance, thanks to pressure from his close advisers. Furthermore, publicly traded food stocks are at risk due to unusual climate dynamics.

According to a recent report from Bloomberg, record warm temperatures are spreading across the country. Ordinarily, that could be chalked up to an unusual season, which happens from time to time. However, in this case, fruit trees located in farms in the Midwest and Northeast are flowering too early. This may restrict maple syrup harvests. But the more critical concerns is “cold air in Canada and northern New England lingering not far from many orchards.”

That frosty air could come in and hit agricultural areas affected by the record temperatures. If that occurs, it will kill off the flowers that have already bloomed. Without the flowers, there is no way for the trees to bear their fruits. Since the danger zone of a “cold-air attack” lasts until mid-May, farmers and investors of food stocks are on edge.

An even more troubling thought is that these warmer conditions could be here to stay. Multiple states, particularly those in the eastern time zone, saw record-breaking temperatures for this time of year. That has the potential of impacting all food stocks at some point. Farming is a very unforgiving science. Get it wrong once and the pain rolls down the supply chain.

We can only wait and hope for the best. But for right now, here are four food stocks that may be at risk from rising temperatures.

Next Page