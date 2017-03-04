4 Impressive Industrial Stocks to Grab for Growth (CWST, JBT, CENX, ATKR)

U.S. manufacturing growth touched its highest level in two years this February. The Institute of Supply Management purchasing managers index climbed to 57.7 in Feb 2017, up 3% from January. It also came ahead of the economists’ predicted figure of 56.4. Notably, the February value of manufacturing index was highest since Aug 2014, when it stood at 57.9.

This remarkable upside in the headline index was backed by considerable rise in new orders. The New Orders index for February was 65.1, higher than 60.4 recorded in the preceding month. The February production index was 62.9, climbing 2.4% from the value recorded in Jan 2017.

The upbeat trend of manufacturing and industrial market displays that the U.S. economy isgaining traction. Robust U.S. job addition for the second consecutive month in February, decline in unemployment rate and higher wages raised confidence in the economy.

Furthermore, we believe that the U.S. manufacturing and industrial sector is poised to benefit from electoral victory of Donald Trump. He intends to invest roughly $1 trillion dollars in various U.S. infrastructure projects over the next ten years.

What Should be the Winning Strategy?

Investors can gain by strategically allocating their funds in the current equity market. We believe that investors will benefit by grabbing industrial stocks, as the sector is likely to perform better moving ahead.

However, will it be prudent to bet one’s money on any industrial stock?

If we just stick to the script and focus on time-tested screens, we are likely to find fantastic stock ideas. And when it comes to the script, growth stocks have always narrated the most magnificent stories, haven’t they?

So, let’s get back in the game and look for those strongly growing industrial stocks that have grappled all previous market volatilities and still have a long way to go.

Our Growth Style Score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.

Our research shows that stocks with Growth Style Scores of ‘A,’ when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy), offer the best investment opportunities in the growth investing space.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

With this in mind, here are our picks in the industrial sector…

Next Page