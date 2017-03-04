4 Oil Stocks to Buy Before Q4 Earnings Draws to a Close

The fourth-quarter earnings season is on its last leg, with reports from the majority of the S&P 500 members on board.

Most of the energy majors like Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ), Chevron Corporation ( CVX ), Royal Dutch Shell plc ( RDS.A ) and BP plc ( BP ) have announced their respective quarterly results.

Let’s focus on the oil and gas price movement during the October–December quarter of 2016 as the commodity prices primarily determine the fate of energy companies.

Favorable Oil & Gas Prices in Q4

We believe that the fourth quarter of 2016 was favorable for the energy sector. This was mainly because OPEC agreed to cut output for the first time since 2008 with an intention to curb the prolonged supply glut and improve oil prices. Adding to the optimism, oil producers outside the cartel also came forward for the first time in 15 years to strike the historic deal with OPEC and jointly curb production.

With the historic agreement, crude improved through December and traded mostly above the psychological mark of $50 per barrel mark. We note that in December oil prices advanced on both year over year and sequential basis.

Natural gas prices also improved substantially from the 17-year lows of around $1.6 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) during the January–March period of 2016. In fact, the commodity price touched the psychological mark $3 per MMBtu and traded above this level throughout December, mainly due the forecast of colder temperature. This apart, the pricing scenario was much better than the previous year and the prior quarter.

Positive Earnings Growth for the Energy Sector

Following eight quarters of earnings decline, the tide finally turned for the energy sector in the October–December quarter of 2016. For the sector participants enlisted on the S&P 500 Index that reported Q4 results, total earnings grew 14.7% on 3.1% higher revenues.

Most importantly, Irving, TX-based ExxonMobil Corporation’s solid fourth-quarter numbers, which more than offset smaller rival Chevron Corporation’s underperformance, led the Energy sector to witness growth in the quarter.

Choosing the Right Stock

As already mentioned, improvement in commodity prices might drive growth for exploration and production (E&P) companies. This is because E&P companies could sell the commodities at higher prices, generating significant cash flows for their stockholders. Additionally, higher productions will likely lead to the employment of midstream properties for gathering and transportation.

