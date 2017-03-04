4 Retail Stocks That Are Toxic Right Now

U.S. equities are drifting lower on Friday, and retail stocks in particular are getting hit on the chin, as investors focus their attention on recent hawkish commentary out of the Federal Reserve. The aggressive shift in tone has raised futures market odds of a rate hike at the upcoming March policy meeting in two weeks.

That threatens to usurp the “Trump-flation” theme that has driven the post-election market rally and pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average up and over the 21,000 level for the first time ever earlier this week. Adding to the nervousness has been some weakness in the “hard” economic data.

Market breadth continues to disappoint, with large swaths of the market struggling to find traction as momentum in key financial and technology stocks keep pushing the major averages higher. Tepid earnings results and evidence consumer confidence isn’t translating into the kind of pickup in spending that many expected, and that has hit retailers in particular.

As such, a number of retail stocks are getting hit hard of late. Here are four sector picks that are simply toxic at the moment and should be avoided or sold short.

Next Page