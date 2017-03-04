4 Stocks in Focus as Trump Aims to Dump Clean Power

In his concerted effort to focus on “America first” principle, President Trump is likely to sign a new executive order tomorrow to bring some sweeping changes to his predecessor’s plan to curb global warming. These include the likely dismantling of the Clean Power Plan and annulment of some policy directives of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The strategic moves follow Trump’s first budget proposal, wherein he suggested trimming EPA’s funding by a third to $5.7 billion in 2018 and scrap all climate change research programs and partnerships. In addition, funding for the clean-up of hazardous substances was proposed to be reduced $330 million. Enforcement of EPA’s clean air and water laws was likely to be cut by $129 million.

The Clean Power Plan

In Aug 2015, President Obama introduced the Clean Power Plan to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from electricity by 32% by 2030 compared to 2005 levels. It was estimated that power plants accounted for nearly 40% of the harmful carbon dioxide emissions in the U.S. and a significant reduction in this pollutant was necessary to improve the quality of air.

The law encouraged higher investments in renewable energy, natural gas and nuclear power to shift from coal-fired power. However, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the plan in Feb 2016, pending judicial review by a federal appeals court.

The Trump administration intends to seek a longer ‘stay order’ on the court proceedings to either revise the plan or undo it completely. In addition, it further intends to revoke the EPA rule that sets mandate for greenhouse gas emissions for construction of new power plants. An Interior Department regulation, which keeps a tab on hydraulic fracturing of oil and gas wells on federal lands and requires firms to disclose the chemicals pumped underground and seal off waste water in storage tanks, is also on the anvil to be rescinded.

Pro-Growth Agenda

Such policy directives are widely based on the idea of creating more jobs and underscore Trump’s commitment to his campaign promises. By his own admission, climate change was a “hoax” and “…the concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.” In order to turn the tables, the regulatory rollbacks are likely to lift the embargos and “job-killing restrictions” among the U.S. steel and auto manufacturers and make them more competitive in the global market.

Scott Pruitt, the head of the EPA, also echoed Trump and observed, “This is about making sure that we have a pro-growth and pro-environment approach to how we do regulation in this country.”

4 Waste Removal Stocks in Spotlight

Waste removal stocks have largely gained prominence with Obama’s environmental policies taking a backseat and Trump’s pro-growth agenda with regulatory rollbacks gaining cynosure. Let us have an overview of four such stocks in the industry that are likely to remain in focus in the near term.

