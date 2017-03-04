4 Teen Retail Stocks on the ‘Not Cool’ List

U.S. equities are melting lower in late trading on Friday as the “Trumpcare” healthcare reform legislation looks dead-on-arrival in the House of Representatives after days of aggressively lobbying by President Trump. Wall Street is spooked since the lack of progress suggests efforts on tax reform and stimulus spending could be just as arduous — both of which are things investors have already priced into stocks.

Financials, especially big bank stocks, are leading the decline at the moment. But consumer stocks are already showing signs of weakness after a disappointing retail sales report last week and anecdotal evidence the American shopper is suddenly snapping their wallet shut.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) recently warned about waning auto demand. Bebe stores, inc. (NASDAQ: BEBE ) is shutting down its physical stores to attempt a turnaround as an online only company.

Here are four teen retail stocks that are not only feeling the pressure from these systemic headwinds, but are suffering from a lack of excitement in their merchandise as well:

