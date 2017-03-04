4 Things Every Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Owner Should Worry About

There’s a lot to like about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) at the moment. Since the beginning of 2017, AAPL stock has gained a whopping 25%, adding a cool $150 billion in value in less than three months.

Along the way, it has repeatedly set all-time highs.

Investors are looking to the launch of the next iPhone, likely in September, as the beginning of a new growth cycle for Apple. Corporate tax reform — most notably a tax holiday — could allow Apple to repatriate cash held overseas. And the Galaxy Note 7 troubles at rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) have strengthened Apple’s competitive position.

However, investors have (whether they know it or not) reasons for relative concern when it comes to shares, particularly from a long-term perspective. Even AAPL stock bulls should understand — and be on the lookout for — these four risks to their positions:

#1: iPhone or Bust

I’d argue that the iPhone is the most successful consumer product of all-time. Only the Model T from the Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) is in the discussion. It’s the iPhone that has taken Apple from the brink of bankruptcy 20 years ago to the world’s most valuable company.

But the iPhone’s unparalleled success also makes the rest of Apple’s portfolio pale by comparison. And when Apple stock has struggled, it often has been because of worries about whether the rest of the business can support any growth. The iPad was a huge hit early on — but sales are declining. Apple Watch would have been a major success for pretty much any other company. But it barely moves the needle when it comes to sales and earnings.

AAPL has struggled to find a consistent growth driver beyond the iPhone. Non-iPhone revenues have been almost bizarrely stagnant for the last five fiscal years:

2012: $77.8 billion

$77.8 billion 2013: $79.6 billion

$79.6 billion 2014: $80.6 billion

$80.6 billion 2015: $78.7 billion

$78.7 billion 2016: $78.9 billion

The Mac laptop and desktop business has been relatively consistent. But the iPod has faded away, due largely to iPhone innovations. iPad sales are in steady decline. Services like iTunes and Apple Pay have picked up some of the slack, but not enough to grow non-iPhone sales. That leaves Apple (and AAPL stock) extremely dependent on the iPhone.

In the long run, that could become an issue.

The iPhone “Moat”

Apple investors kept a close eye on Samsung’s launch of the Galaxy S8 this week. The Note 7 problems and the recent arrest of its vice chairman have no doubt hurt Samsung’s competitiveness. As one analyst pointed out on Wednesday, any errors with the Galaxy S8 launch could leave the Korean conglomerate permanently behind Apple.

The long-term concern is that Samsung won’t be the only competitor. Low-cost Chinese competitors, such as Huawei Technologies, have their eye on the global smartphone industry. And as cameras and processors improve and become cheaper, over time, Apple’s edge seems likely to narrow.

Just as HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ ) and Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DVMT ) saw their dominance — and pricing power — fade in PCs, Apple will face the commoditization problem … someday.

