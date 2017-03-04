4 Utility Value Stocks to Consider if Rate Slump Continues (ETR, SJW, TEF, POLA)

The core of value investing is to pick stocks that are currently trading below their intrinsic value and hold them till their prices improve.

Consistent dividend payout by utilities reduces the possibility of a sudden appreciation in share price. However, value investors could still enter the utility space and locate stocks with strong fundamentals that are presently trading at a discount when compared to industry standards.

The average retail price of electricity continued to slump in 2016. As per a U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) release, combined average retail price of electricity (cents per kilowatt hours) dropped 1.25% year over year for all sectors.

According to EIA, the prices of electricity in residential, commercial, industrial and transportation sectors dropped 0.8%, 2.5%, 2.3% and 6.0%, respectively, in 2016. The drop in electricity rates was primarily due to cheap natural gas price and lower demand for power.



While utilities are cash generators, funds generated from internal sources are less than sufficient to carry out long-term projects given their capital intensive nature. In fact, the Mar 2017 interest rate hike is likely to increase the cost of capital and make operations costlier for utilities.

The Fed’s recent rate hike raises concern for the capital intensive utility industry, one may bet on some value stocks from the industry to gain significantly with the odds of the Fed failing to raise rates, as hinted.

Given the rate hike scenario and the possibility of a slump in electricity rates, we fall back on our style score system. This positive score allows investors to eliminate the negative aspects of stocks and pick the winners.

Our research shows that stocks with a Value Score of ‘A’ or ‘B’ when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) offer the best opportunities in the value investing space.

Next Page