The 5 Best ETFs to Buy If You Want to Own Bank Stocks

Financial stocks — and bank stocks in particular — have been a popular trade throughout 2017, but almost to a fault. Hopes of a United States devoid of financial regulations and thoughts that interest-rate hikes would send net interest margins skyward sparked buying that even reality couldn’t justify. A broader-market pullback is starting to form, too. As a result, even the top financial stocks and best exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the space have pulled back over the past few weeks.

And that makes now — or at least soon — a good time to buy.

Because President Donald Trump is pushing ahead with orders and other plans to knock down many profit-hindering regulations across the nation’s banks. And the Federal Reserve did just hike interest rates, and likely will do so at least once more, if not twice, before the year is through.

You could try to capitalize on all this by purchasing individual bank stocks, but I’ll be the first to admit that breaking them down is exceedingly difficult compared to the rest of the publicly traded world. And it pays to have a little diversification on your side when you’re making a bet on a broader theme rather than a specific company.

So today, we’ll look at the five best ETFs to buy if you’d like to invest in bank stocks. This group covers the gamut, from the big boys down to even credit unions.

