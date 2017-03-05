5 Big Financial Stocks That Just Got Leveled (And What to Do Next)

The run in financial stocks is over for the moment.

Large-cap stocks fell more than 1% in intraday trading on Tuesday as Wall Street suddenly worries about the specter of political gridlock over healthcare reform in Washington delaying President Donald Trump’s tax reform/deregulation plans. The volatility breakout is way, way overdue, with a 1% loss for the S&P 500 not seen since October.

Financial stocks — which led the way higher out of the election and outperformed the overall stock market by more than 10% — are now leading the way down.

That sound you hear is air rushing out of the post-election sentiment bubble that was all based on valuation expansion on hopes of lower corporate taxes, a repatriation holiday to bring back foreign cash holdings, and the promise of stimulus spending on infrastructure and military hardware.

The facts on the ground are much different. Whole economy measures of corporate profits have stalled. With “hard” data points like retail sales soft, the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow estimate of Q1 growth is a pitiful 0.9%. And the Federal Reserve is aggressively hiking interest rates.

With sentiment and investor positioning off-the-charts extreme, the downtrend likely has a ways to run. Here are five financial stocks that should be sold, hedged against or shorted for profits.

