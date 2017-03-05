5 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy in March

Looking for stocks to buy for March is a tall, tall task. It seems tough to believe the market has any further gains to give following its heroic 3.7% gain last month — especially given Thursday’s weakness and Friday’s tepid follow-up.

But veteran traders know anything is possible, and wise traders have learned the “expect it when you least expect it” lesson more than once. It’s entirely possible some stocks will be able to tack on more gains in March.

And as it turns out, some stocks are more likely to dish out gains this month than others.

Here’s a closer look at the five best blue-chip stocks to buy based on their history of a strong performance in March. Wherever possible, preference has been given to names that aren’t starting the new month dangerously overbought and ripe for profit-taking.

In no certain order …

