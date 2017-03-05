5 Blue-Chip Stocks to Sell in April

U.S. stocks have been under some pressure in March. While the markets are enjoying a brief recovery at the moment, they’ve largely been wilting away from the highs set at the start of the month as hopes of an aggressive pro-growth legislative push by President Trump and Republicans in Congress have dimmed.

Failure to bring “Trumpcare” reforms on healthcare to a vote in the House revealed not only steadfast opposition to anything Trump wants to do from Democrats, but even resistance from conservative members of his own party. Any pivot to tax reform will equally if not even more difficult amid tough choices on spending cuts, new border taxes, and increased debt levels.

The problem, then: Both GDP growth and corporate earnings growth have been tepid, and a lot of high expectations surrounding Trump were baked into stock prices in recent months. Valuations are stretched.

We are approaching the “Sell in May” doldrums, but investors might not want to wait that long. April could be the last best chance to sell weak issues and raise some cash as we head into what is seasonally the weakest time of the year. More aggressive traders should take notice, too, as opportunities for bearish options plays and pure short selling will start to pile up.

With that in mind, here are five blue-chip stocks to sell, short or at least hedge against in April:

