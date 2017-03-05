5 “Dead Money” Dividend Aristocrats To Avoid

The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats are a group of stocks beloved as “widows-and-orphans” investments – can’t-miss companies whose stability and rock-solid dividends will keep you into old age and will exist long after you’ve passed. It’s a reassuring thought, but ultimately, it’s an illusion. Like the broader S&P 500 and the stock market as a whole, some of its members are good investments, and some – including five losers I plan on highlighting today – are not.

I love the term “dividend aristocrat” … but only because it’s more honest than most people realize. The word “aristocrat” can refer to people who are many things, including superior, better able, smarter and wiser. That’s fair. Many dividend aristocrats truly are among the best companies in the world, and the best stewards of your investment money.

But there’s also a good reason we all cringe a little at the word “aristocracy.” Marie Antoinette lost her head because the aristocracy – “elite” as it might have been – wasn’t particularly good about addressing the needs of the people.

That’s the problem with several dividend aristocrats.

Consider this: Company A meets all the criteria for S&P 500 dividend aristocracy, including hiking its dividend 10%, maybe 15% every year – more income in your pocket, and a likely sign that the business is amply growing. Company B meets all the criteria for inclusion, including hiking its dividend 0.5%, maybe 1% every year – literally shortchanging you by not even keeping up with inflation, and a likely sign that the business has flatlined.

Both companies would still be dividend aristocrats.

Investors also tend to forget that dividend aristocracy isn’t eternal. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI ) was dropped from the club in 2013 after the company halved its quarterly payout, from 37.5 cents to 18.75 cents. Let those investors eat cake.

Membership today doesn’t guarantee dividends in perpetuity, and it certainly doesn’t guarantee a strong investment.

So today, I want to highlight five widely held S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats that have hiked their dividends for decades … but ultimately will be dead money that holds your portfolio back because the stock market is all about future (rather than past) performance.

