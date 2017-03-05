5 Dividend Stocks Hiking Payouts – JPM SLW CCE UDR FULT

The S&P 500 Index sold off last week, including a 1% drop on Wednesday that marked the market’s biggest daily decline since October 2016. A combination of rising interest rates and growing uncertainty over the Trump administration’s economic policy plans drove the modest decline, but a handful of dividend stocks continued increasing their payouts.

Five notable dividend stocks increased their payouts over the last week, including two financial services firms, the largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world, and a large precious metals company.

Here are five dividend stocks increasing payouts.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ) announced a 4% raise to its quarterly dividend, increasing its payout by two pennies from 48 cents per share to 50 cents. The investment banking and financial services firm will send its higher dividends out on April 30 to shareholders of record as of April 6. JPM shares will trade ex-dividend on April 4.

JPM Dividend Yield: 2.27%

Silver Wheaton Corp. (USA) (NYSE: SLW ) raised its quarterly dividend by 17%, increasing it from 6 cents per share to 7 cents. The precious metals mining company will pay its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of April 5 on April 21. SLW shares will trade ex-dividend on April 3.

SLW Dividend Yield: 1.36%

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE: CCE ) announced a 19% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from 19 cents per share to 22.61 cents. Dividends will be paid from the bottling company on April 24 to shareholders of record as of April 10. CCE shares become ex-dividend on April 6.

CCE Dividend Yield: 1.9%

UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR ) announced a 5% raise to its quarterly dividend, increasing it from 29.5 cents per share to 31 cents. Shareholders of record as of April 10 will receive their higher dividends on May 1 from the apartment real estate investment trust. UDR shares will be ex-dividend on April 6.

UDR Dividend Yield: 3.23%

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ: FULT ) increased its quarterly dividend by 10%, raising its payment to 11 cents per share from 10 cents. The commercial bank will pay shareholders of record as of April 3 on April 14. The stock’s shares trade ex-dividend on March 30.

FULT Dividend Yield: 2.52%

Disclosure: as of the time of this writing, the author had no position in any of the stocks mentioned.