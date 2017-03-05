5 Dividend Stocks Increasing Payouts -- O ORCL DG WSM TWO

The S&P 500 Index crept slightly higher last week as investors digested just the third interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve in the last decade. With various indicators continuing to point to better economic growth ahead, a number of companies are also delivering positive vibes in the form of dividend increases.

Five notable dividend stocks increased their payouts over the last week, including two consumer retailers, two mortgage real estate investment trusts and a major enterprise software company.

Here are five dividend stocks increasing payouts.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O ) announced a 0.2% raise to its monthly dividend, increasing it from 21.05 cents per share to 21.1 cents. Shareholders of record as of April 3 will receive their higher dividends on April 14 from the commercial real estate investment trust. O shares will be ex-dividend on Mar. 30.

O Dividend Yield: 4.25%

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL ) raised its quarterly dividend by 27%, increasing it from 15 cents per share to 19 cents. The enterprise software company will pay its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of April 12 on April 26. ORCL shares will trade ex-dividend on April 10.

ORCL Dividend Yield: 1.66%

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG ) announced a 4% raise to its quarterly dividend, increasing its payout by a penny from 25 cents per share to 26 cents. The discount retailer will send its higher dividends out on April 26 to shareholders of record as of April 11. DG shares will trade ex-dividend on April 7.

DG Dividend Yield: 1.44%

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM ) increased its quarterly dividend by 5%, raising its payment to 39 cents per share from 37 cents. The home furnishings retailer will pay shareholders of record as of April 28 on May 26. The stock’s shares trade ex-dividend on April 26.

WSM Dividend Yield: 3.15%

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO ) increased its quarterly dividend by 4% to 25 cents per share from 24 cents. Shareholders of record as of March 31 will receive dividends from the residential mortgage real estate investment trust on April 27. The company’s shares will go ex-dividend on March 29.

TWO Dividend Yield: 10.42%

As of this writing, Brian Bollinger/Simply Safe Dividends held shares of ORCL.

