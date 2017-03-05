5 Energy Stocks to Buy as They Power Up

Oil and gas stocks are on the move on Wednesday thanks to a rebound in crude prices on a smaller-than-expected inventory build.

Never mind that U.S. shale production has pushed output to 14-month highs. Or that overall U.S. crude inventories have soared to record levels. A modicum of good news on the supply side was all it took to drive energy prices higher as hedge funds and other institutional traders jump in.

A similar dynamic is in play in energy stocks, which of which have been drifting lower in recent months on growing apprehension about OPEC’s supply freeze agreement late last year. The latest is that the oil sheiks are looking to extend that agreement despite a loss of market share as U.S. producers ramp up in response to the recent recovery in oil prices.

Some of this feels like a short-covering squeeze, given the medium-term headwinds facing oil and energy stocks. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t some good swing trade candidates here for a quick long play.

Here are five stocks worth a look:

