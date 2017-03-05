5 Excellent ETFs for Your IRA (ITOT, VIG, SCHV, GSLC, VCIT)

With the tax filing deadline of April 18 a little over four weeks away, investors still have some time to make contributions to their individual retirement accounts (IRAs) for the 2016 tax year. While some prefer traditional IRAs, many others favor Roth IRAs; both these retirement products provide amazing tax benefits.

IRAs allow investors to buy individual stocks, bonds, ETFs or mutual funds. ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with investors due to their low cost, transparency and tax efficiency. (Read: 6 Solid Reasons to Buy Financials ETFs Now)

ETFs are excellent tools for retirement investors as well since they provide an easy way to build a diversified portfolio at a low cost. Further, income paying ETFs are better placed in an IRA as income is sheltered from taxes.

Before investing for retirement, investors need to assess their investing goals, time horizon and risk tolerance. They need to remember that performance of an investment portfolio depends mostly on asset allocation, i.e. how an investor allocates money among major asset classes such as stocks, bonds, alternative assets and cash.

Low-cost, broad, diversified funds are more suitable for retirement investors as core, long-term investments rather than costly, narrow-focused or niche ETFs, which should mainly be used as shorter-term tactical trading vehicles. (Read: Sector ETFs to Win or Lose Post Jobs Data)

Expense ratio of an ETF should be an important consideration in retirement investing, as in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Take a look at five highlighted ETFs that are excellent long-term investments for retirement accounts…

