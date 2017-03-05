5 Snubbed Utilities With 20% Gains Ahead

Utilities are a particularly enjoyable sector for income investors because they offer sustainable and growing dividends—if you choose the right companies.

This boring and predictable model means utilities tend to attract risk-averse investors who jump out during times of extreme caution—even when there’s really nothing to be cautious about. That’s why the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLU ) erased much of its 2016 gains in the second half of the year, when the months leading up to the presidential election led to market panic.

Surprising Volatility



What’s even more interesting is that utilities continued to fall even after Donald Trump won and the so-called “Trump rally” began. Utilities only really began to recover in full at the start of 2017, meaning utility investors are sitting on 20% gains from the start of 2016 to today, excluding dividend payouts.

That’s great if you’re in utilities now, but what if you missed the boat? It’s clearly too late to buy into XLU, but that doesn’t mean the utilities sector remains perfectly efficient. It just means we have to be more selective, instead of simply letting the index pick our stocks for us.

So what criteria should we use to buy utility stocks?

We want a high dividend yield, dividend growth, sustainable payouts and stocks that have underperformed the index.

Using those criteria, we end up with five names.

Here’s a quick introduction to each one.

Next Page