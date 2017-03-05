5 Stocks to Buy as Consumer Confidence Hits 16-Year High

U.S. consumer confidence leaped in March to the highest level since Dec 2000 amid growing labor market optimism. Prospects of lower taxes and uptick in infrastructure outlays since the election of President Donald Trump propelled consumer sentiment to fresh highs.

Since Americans grew optimistic about the economy, things have been looking up for consumer stocks as well. Stocks of consumer discretionary companies are poised to grow on the signs of renewed consumer spending strength.

Consumer Confidence Tops Forecasts

As per the Conference Board, the consumer confidence index jumped to 125.6 in March from 116.1 in February, surpassing the consensus expectation of 113. Consumer confidence touched the highest level in more than 16 years, indicating that the economy is regaining momentum. Lynn Franco, director of economic indicators, of the Conference Board said that “consumers feel current economic conditions have improved over the recent period, and their renewed optimism suggests the possibility of some upside to the prospects for economic growth in the coming months”.

Not surprisingly, the higher the household income, the higher will be the consumer confidence reading. The table below shows that household income only below $15,000 is less confident now than they were before the election:

Household Income Oct 2016 Mar 2017 Under $15,000 73 71.7 $15,000-$24,000 74.5 84.1 $25,000-$34,999 92 107.6 $35,000-$49,999 79.9 113.4 $50,000-$74,999 100.4 135.2 $75,000-$99,999 117.4 145.7 $100,000-$124,999 125.3 149.7 $125,000 and over 132.7 158.9

Consumers’ assessment of both current business and labor market conditions improved sharply this month. About 27.1% of consumers had said that they expect better business conditions in the next six months, the largest since Dec 2003, while 21.5% anticipate their incomes to rise in the next six months, matching the highest since 2006.

Consumers also felt optimistic about the jobs market. Share of those saying that jobs are “plentiful” increased from 26.9% to 31.7%. On the other hand, those who claimed that jobs are “hard to get” decreased from 19.9% to 19.5%. This measure correlates to the jobs report in the Labor Department’s employment report.

Jobs Bolster Confidence

Household optimism was largely driven by the labor market’s health. The year had started off on a strong note from the job perspective. Employers added almost half a million jobs in the first two months of 2017, the best back-to-back performance since last summer. Not only were workers hired at a robust pace, unemployment came down and wages scaled higher.

U.S. employers added 235,000 new jobs in February, within the first full month of Trump’s win, steering past expectations of 191,000. The unemployment rate fell to 4.7% in February from 4.8% in January as more people entered the labor force in search of work, while fewer gave up searching for jobs. Wages for American workers, in the meanwhile, went up 0.2% in February to $26.09 an hour.

Let’s not forget that the U.S. had lost more than 5 million manufacturing jobs since 2000, mostly due to lower wages. But, Trump urged many top executives to hire in the U.S., while he promised to roll out favorable proposals, including a plan to overhaul the tax code and increase infrastructure spending. These measures will eventually help companies create jobs (read more: 4 Strong Buy Staffing Stocks on Blowout Job Creation).

Why Does Consumer Confidence Matter?

Such a record consumer confidence number is a significant reading since it has been, historically, good at predicting future consumer spending for the next three to six months. More the confidence household generates, more will they spend. And consumer spending accounts for roughly 70% of the U.S. economy, which isn’t a petty number.

These numbers influence companies’ production schedule, particularly big ticket items like cars, appliances, etc. In fact, the consumer discretionary sector is mostly affected as spending plays a major role in determining its revenues. Automobile stocks often track these numbers and so does appliance manufacturers, retailers, consumer discretionary manufacturers, big-ticket entertainment providers, jewelry retailers and cruise line operators, to name a few.

5 Stocks to Benefit as Consumers Regain Confidence

Since the aforementioned sector is positioned to benefit from this stellar reading on confidence level, picking stocks from such a sector will be a smart move. We have, thus, selected five consumer discretionary stocks that flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). Such stocks also boast of a VGM score of ‘A’ or ‘B’. Here V stands for Value, G for Growth and M for Momentum and the score is a weighted combination of these three metrics. Such a score allows you to eliminate the negative aspects of stocks and select winners.

Next Page